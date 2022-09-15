Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on FOEX methodology for PIX Packaging Europe Indices – Final Decision

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between April 24th and May 22nd, 2020 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Packaging Europe price indices. The consultation was done as part of our previously announced annual methodology review process.

During the consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX did not receive any suggestions for changes to the PIX Packaging Europe Indices methodology. As a result, no material changes were made to the current methodology. An updated methodology document has been posted on the FOEX website at https://www.foex.fi/index.php?page=pix-methodologies-policies.

