Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on FOEX methodology for PIX Paper Indices

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Paper price indices, as part of its newly announced annual methodology review process.

As part of this consultation, FOEX also proposes that it annually updates the weighting table that it uses to assign price points to buyers and sellers, with larger buyers/sellers receiving more price points than smaller ones (Appendix 1 in the methodology). The number of price points assigned to each provider is scaled by the annual volume of sales or purchases of paper in each index grade group, updated each January. Given the continuous decline in graphic paper production and consumption, these volumes tend to decrease, which means the weighting scale may become outdated. We propose to publish an updated version of this table, if necessary, annually in February.

This consultation, which is open until May 5th, 2020, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Please find the current methodology here of FOEX PIX Paper.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed