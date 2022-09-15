COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on FOEX methodology for PIX Paper Indices – Final Decision

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between April 7th and May 5th, 2020 on the pricing methodology for its PIX Paper price indices. The consultation was done as part of our previously announced annual methodology review process.

During the consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX did not receive any suggestions for changes to the PIX Paper Indices methodology, nor any objections to the proposal that it annually update the weighting table that it uses to assign price points to buyers and sellers (Appendix 1 in the methodology). The next such update will be done in 2021. As a result, no material changes were made to the current methodology. An updated methodology document has been posted on foex.fi.