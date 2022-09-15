COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia RCP

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Asia Recovered Paper via an open consultation process between April 17 and May 15, 2020.

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no additional changes will be made to the methodology at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Asia Recovered Paper here.