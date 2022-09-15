COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board assessments – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for European paper and board assessments via an open consultation process between June 5 and July 3, 2020.

After internal reviews, Fastmarkets RISI proposed two changes to its European paper and board methodologies:

Discontinue SC fluting prices across all Western European markets.

Discontinue assessments of 1.01 – mixed paper and board (unsorted) in Spain.

These changes were subject to consultation up until September 11, 2020.

Based on written and verbal feedback received, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to retain assessments of SC fluting for the time being. While this grade is used less and less, these assessments remain relevant to the market.

Fastmarkets RISI will meanwhile proceed with plans to discontinue assessments of 1.01 – mixed paper and board (unsorted) in Spain with effect from October 2020. This grade is no longer considered a commercial grade in the Spanish market. The last assessment for this grade was published on October 1 for July, August and September.

The open consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for European packaging paper and board here.

You can find the current methodology for European paper for recycling here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.



