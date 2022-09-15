Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board assessments – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for European paper and board assessments via an open consultation process between June 5 and July 3, 2020.

After internal reviews, Fastmarkets RISI proposed two changes to its European paper and board methodologies:

  • Discontinue SC fluting prices across all Western European markets.
  • Discontinue assessments of 1.01 – mixed paper and board (unsorted) in Spain.

These changes were subject to consultation up until September 11, 2020.
Based on written and verbal feedback received, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to retain assessments of SC fluting for the time being. While this grade is used less and less, these assessments remain relevant to the market.

Fastmarkets RISI will meanwhile proceed with plans to discontinue assessments of 1.01 – mixed paper and board (unsorted) in Spain with effect from October 2020. This grade is no longer considered a commercial grade in the Spanish market. The last assessment for this grade was published on October 1 for July, August and September.

The open consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for European packaging paper and board here.

You can find the current methodology for European paper for recycling here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.


What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed