COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on methodology for European paper and board assessments – further consultation

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for European paper and board assessments via an open consultation process between June 5 and July 3, 2020.

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. No feedback was received during the consultation period. This consultation sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commission’s principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

Separately, after internal reviews, Fastmarkets RISI would like to propose the following changes to its European paper and board methodologies:

1) Discontinue SC fluting prices across all western European markets. The

grade is used less and less and the market is highly concentrated

leaving little liquidity.

2) Discontinue assessments of 1.01 – mixed paper and board (unsorted)

in Spain. This grade is no longer considered a commercial grade in the

Spanish market.

These changes would potentially take place from the end of the year. We invite feedback by September 11. Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading “European SC fluting” or “Spain mixed paper and board.”

You can find the current methodology for European Packaging Paper and Board here.

You can find the current methodology for European Paper for Recycling here.

