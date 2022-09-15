Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Open consultation on methodology for Global pulp – final decision

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for global pulp via an open consultation process between May 14th and June 12th, 2020.

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process. Little feedback was received during the consultation period. The methodology has been updated to remove quarterly Japan and South Korea assessments which have now been discontinued, as previously announced and following market consultation. We have also added detail to the specs for NBSK CIF China.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions principles for Price Reporting Agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for global pulp here.


