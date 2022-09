Fastmarkets FOEX would like to inform subscribers that during the upcoming year-end holiday season, with some Finnish public holidays falling on a Tuesday, the PIX indices will be published on the following dates:

Tue Dec 10, 2019

Tue Dec 17, 2019

Fri Dec 27, 2019

Tue Dec 31, 2019

Tue Jan 7, 2020

Link to PIX Calendar:

https://www.foex.fi/uploads/published/PIX%20Calendar%20Current.pdf

Best regards,

Fastmarkets FOEX