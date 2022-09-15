COVERAGE NOTE: PIX Pulp and Paper incorrect November monthly average values published today
Fastmarkets FOEX regrets to inform that this afternoon the November 2019 monthly average values for certain PIX indices were briefly published incorrectly due to a technical issue.
The correct November 2019 monthly average values are as follows:
PIX White-top Kraftliner: 777.63 EUR/t
PIX RB-Fluting: 395.59 EUR/t
PIX ONP/OMG 1.11 dd: 124.43 EUR/t
PIX US NBSK: 1125.63 USD/t
All databases have now been corrected.