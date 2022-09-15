COVERAGE NOTE: Proposal to discontinue several North American log price categories

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue price coverage for the following: Region 1, Douglas fir, K8; Region 2, Douglas fir, K8; Region 3, Douglas fir, China 12L; Region 3, Douglas fir, K8; Region 3, whitewoods K8; Region 3, whitewoods, China 12L; Region 3, maple, #2 sawmill; and Region 3, maple, #3 sawmill. The changes are proposed due to a long-term lack of adequate data submission.

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation starts from March 22, 2021 and will end on April 30, 2021. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, from July 2021.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact William Perritt by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: William Perritt, re: Log Lines prices.”

