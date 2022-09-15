Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposal to discontinue several North American log price categories

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue price coverage for the following: Region 1, Douglas fir, K8; Region 2, Douglas fir, K8; Region 3, Douglas fir, China 12L; Region 3, Douglas fir, K8; Region 3, whitewoods K8; Region 3, whitewoods, China 12L; Region 3, maple, #2 sawmill; and Region 3, maple, #3 sawmill. The changes are proposed due to a long-term lack of adequate data submission.

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation starts from March 22, 2021 and will end on April 30, 2021. The discontinuation will take place, subject to market feedback, from July 2021.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact William Perritt by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: William Perritt, re: Log Lines prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed