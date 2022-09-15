COVERAGE NOTE: Proposal to Retire Duplicate Price Assessment Histories

To streamline price assessment data packages, RISI is proposing to retire the following duplicate price series with effect from Jan. 1, 2019.

Mexico Kraftliner from US, 42 lb (Price ID 1148)

Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Brazilian Eucalyptus, Europe, CIF (Price ID 1246)

Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Brazilian Eucalyptus, China, CIF (Price ID 1247)

Bleached Softwood Kraft, Chilean Radiata Pine, China, CIF (Price ID 1178)

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft, CIF Europe export from Canada/Nordic (Price ID 215)

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, CIF Europe export from US (Price ID 481)

Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed, CIF Europe export from Canada/US (Price ID 484)

Southern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed, CIF Europe export from US (Price ID 485)

Fluff, CIF export to Europe (Price ID 486)

BCTMP, Aspen 85GE, CIF export from Canada (Price ID 487)

These price series are identical to:



Unbleached Kraft linerboard, 42 lb, Export to Laredo for Mexico (Price ID 659)

Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Brazilian Eucalyptus, Europe, CIF (Price ID 601)

Bleached Hardwood Kraft, Eucalyptus, imports from South America (Price ID 1217)

Bleached Softwood Kraft, Radiata Pine, Imports from Chile, CIF (Price ID 1226)

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (Price ID 607)

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft, CIF export from US (Price ID 608)

Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed, CIF export from Canada/US (Price ID 604)

Southern Bleached Hardwood Kraft, mixed, CIF export from US (Price ID 605)

Fluff, CIF export to Europe (Price ID 609)

BCTMP, Aspen (85GE), CIF export from Canada (Price ID 606)

These changes would only affect the RISI historical database and online portal. The assessments of these grades will remain available to customers in their print publications.

Please send comments to pricing@risi.com, indicating “Duplicate price series” in the subject line of the email, by the end of June 2018. RISI will publish its final decision as soon as possible after this date.