COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed change to publication time of NA pulp and China fluff – Consultation

Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to change the publication time for North American (NA) pulp delivered to the US East and China fluff assessments, with effect from March 30th, 2021.

Specifically, NA pulp to the US East and fluff to China assessments would be published at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds.

The additional time would ensure the broadest possible price input from market participants, and further enhance the accuracy and robustness of price assessments for all stakeholders. In addition, it would result in the same publication time as key downstream commodities assessed by Fastmarkets RISI and PPI Pulp & Paper Week. This would not affect the publication dates of NA Pulp and China fluff.

Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback on this proposal up until February 28th, 2021. To submit comments, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “NA pulp and China fluff assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.