COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Asian Packaging and Graphic Paper Assessments

RISI is proposing to adjust the coverage of fine paper and packaging grades in Asian Pulp and Paper Monitor (APPM) and PPI Asia. Specifically, RISI proposes to make the following changes:

Containerboard

- Discontinue APPM Hong Kong price assessments for kraftliner, kraft-top liner, and corrugating medium with effect from March 31, 2018.

- Increase the frequency of PPI Asia Southeast Asia price assessments for kraft-top liner, testliner and recycled fluting from quarterly to monthly with effect from January 1, 2018. Add coverage of these series in APPM.

- Discontinue PPI Asia Southeast Asia kraftliner assessments with effect from January 1, 2018.

- Launch new PPI Asia monthly assessments for East China kraftliner, reflecting material imported from the US, Europe, Russia and Australia, with effect from January 1, 2018. Add coverage of this price series in APPM.

Cartonboard/Boxboard

- Discontinue APPM Hong Kong price assessments for coated duplex board with effect from March 31, 2018.

- Increase the frequency of PPI Asia Southeast Asia price assessments for grayback and whiteback coated duplex board from quarterly to monthly with effect from January 1, 2018. Add coverage of these price series in APPM.

For more detailed information on the proposed changes please see RISI’s support guide on Asian Packaging changes at https://www.risiinfo.com/Marketing/Indices/Changes%20to%20Asian%20Packaging%20Assessments.pdf.

Graphic Paper

- Discontinue APPM Hong Kong price assessments for uncoated and coated woodfree sheets with effect from March 31, 2018.

- Increase the frequency of PPI Asia Southeast Asia price assessments for uncoated and coated woodfree paper from quarterly to monthly with effect from January 1, 2018. Add coverage of these series in APPM.

- Discontinue APPM China price coverage for uncoated and coated woodfree paper. Replace this with coverage of East China prices based on PPI Asia assessments for East China uncoated and coated woodfree paper with effect from January 1, 2018.

For more detailed information on the proposed changes please see RISI’s support guide on Asian Graphic Paper changes at https://www.risiinfo.com/Marketing/Indices/Changes%20to%20Asian%20Packaging%20Assessments.pdf.

At the same time, RISI proposes to alter the definition of its Southeast Asia packaging assessments to remove the reference to Hong Kong.

Please email any feedback on these changes to pricing@risi.com by October 15th.