COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to boxboard price assessments

PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW) publishes reference boxboard price assessments that represent the price negotiated each month that may serve as a basis from which customer specific contract terms are given. Over time, discounts have grown so large that PPW’s price assessments have lost some of their value as an indicator of real market prices.

Therefore, in order to provide more useful price assessments, PPW proposes to:

Introduce new “Series B” price assessments for boxboard at levels 13-22% lower than existing Transaction prices.

Narrow ranges for kraft grades to $30, retain recycled grade ranges at $20.

Phase out the existing List and Transaction prices after a long transition period.

Please register for the webinar on November 20 at 2pm ET to learn more about proposed changes.

RISI seeks stakeholder feedback about these proposed changes by December 7, 2015. For details, click here.