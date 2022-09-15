Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Brazil graphic papers coverage

September 15, 2022
By Dayanne Sousa
Pricing notice

To offer better coverage of price developments in Latin America, Fastmarkets RISI is considering expanding its graphic papers coverage in Brazil.

Currently Fastmarkets RISI publishes assessments for 90 g/m2 imported CWF. Going forward we are seeking feedback from stakeholders on whether to

  1. expand the current assessment from purely 90 g/m2 to include basis weights from 90 g/m2 to 115 g/m2, or
  2. to launch a new assessment series for imported CWF 115 g/m².

Market participants report most negotiations of CWF use the 115 g/m2 as a benchmark, whereas 90 g/m2 concentrates an important volume of negotiations.
Fastmarkets RISI will undertake a consultation on this proposal, with the potential that the changes would take effect starting on January 2020.

Fastmarkets RISI would also be interested feedback on other grades such as LWC and Supercalendered. Market participants comment that demand for LWC is weakening, as lower-priced Supercalendered is a substitute.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by October 18, mentioning “Changes to Brazil Graphic Papers Assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For more information, please see related Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes and Fastmarkets RISI’s assessment methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed