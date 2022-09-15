COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Brazil graphic papers coverage – Final Decision

Following market consultation and to offer better coverage of price developments in Latin America, Fastmarkets RISI will make the following change to its imported coated woodfree (CEF) coverage in Brazil with effect from January 14.

Expand the current assessment from purely 90 g/m2 to include basis weights from 90 g/m2 to 115 g/m2 and rename assessments to reflect that change.

Market participants report most negotiations of CWF use the 115 g/m2 as a benchmark, whereas 90 g/m2 concentrates an important volume of negotiations.

For more information, please see related Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes and Fastmarkets RISI’s assessment methodology.