COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European cartonboard assessments

Following extensive market research, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to launch new net price assessments for the European cartonboard market. The current assessments will be retired after running in parallel with the new assessments for a period of time to allow stakeholders time to adjust to the new price series.

Fastmarkets RISI publishes prices for coated duplex board (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK, as well as for white-lined chipboard (GD3) in Italy.

We would like feedback on whether the new net price assessments should cover:

A single pan-European price focusing on deliveries in the core region of Germany, France and Benelux;

A price for northwest Europe (Germany, France and Benelux) and a price for southern Europe (Spain and Italy);

Individual country-specific prices for Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK.

To respond to this proposal, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, by September 25 at the latest, mentioning “European cartonboard” in the subject line of the email.

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.



