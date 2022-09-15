Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European cartonboard assessments

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

Following extensive market research, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to launch new net price assessments for the European cartonboard market. The current assessments will be retired after running in parallel with the new assessments for a period of time to allow stakeholders time to adjust to the new price series.

Fastmarkets RISI publishes prices for coated duplex board (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK, as well as for white-lined chipboard (GD3) in Italy.

We would like feedback on whether the new net price assessments should cover:

  • A single pan-European price focusing on deliveries in the core region of Germany, France and Benelux;
  • A price for northwest Europe (Germany, France and Benelux) and a price for southern Europe (Spain and Italy);
  • Individual country-specific prices for Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the UK.

To respond to this proposal, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, by September 25 at the latest, mentioning “European cartonboard” in the subject line of the email.

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.


What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed