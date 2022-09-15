COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Changes to European Graphic Paper Price Coverage

RISI proposes the following changes to European graphic paper price coverage with effect from July 2018, to better reflect current market dynamics.

1) Discontinue price assessments for 48.8-g newsprint in France, Germany and Spain

(Price IDs 453, 461, and 475).

2) Discontinue price assessments for 60-g SC-A rotogravure reels and 60-g SC-A

offset reels in the UK, France, Germany and Italy (Price IDs 433, 434, 455, 456, 462,

463, 8, and 12).

3) Adjust the grammage for Italy offset reels 70-g (Price ID 447) to 80-g, in line with

industry practice.

Additionally, RISI will rename medium weight coated (MWC) grades as follows, to add clarity:

Price ID 468 Germany rotogravure reels 80-g => Germany medium weight coated (MWC) rotogravure reels 80-g

Price ID 469 Germany offset reels 80-g => Germany medium weight coated (MWC) offset reels 80-g

Price ID 446 Italy rotogravure reels 80-g => Italy medium weight coated (MWC) rotogravure reels 80-g

These are not material changes to methodology and will not affect price assessments. As such, we plan to make this change from January 2018.

RISI will also begin informally collecting price information on other grades, such as improved newsprint, recycled-based lightweight coated reels and sheets and medium weight coated rotogravure and offset reels, to gauge the feasibility of new price assessments. We would welcome feedback from subscribers on which grades would be most useful to them.