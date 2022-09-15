Methodology Contact us Login

Coverage Note: Proposed changes to European newsprint coverage – consultation

September 15, 2022
By Andrea Venturini
Pricing notice

To reflect better current trading in the European newsprint markets, RISI proposes to make the following changes to its price coverage in PPI Europe.

- Launch assessments of improved newsprint 68 ISO in Germany (the same grade as
assessed in the UK);

- Launch assessments of standard 42.5-g newsprint prices in Italy.

These changes would likely take place from September or October 2018.

Please send feedback on these proposals to pricing@risi.com by July 31, mentioning “European Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European graphic paper markets, please see here.

For related coverage notes see here.

