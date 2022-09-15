Coverage Note: Proposed changes to European newsprint coverage – consultation

To reflect better current trading in the European newsprint markets, RISI proposes to make the following changes to its price coverage in PPI Europe.

- Launch assessments of improved newsprint 68 ISO in Germany (the same grade as

assessed in the UK);

- Launch assessments of standard 42.5-g newsprint prices in Italy.

These changes would likely take place from September or October 2018.

Please send feedback on these proposals to pricing@risi.com by July 31, mentioning “European Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European graphic paper markets, please see here.

