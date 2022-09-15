COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European OCC coverage in China - Consultation

To better reflect current market trading, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing the following change to its recovered paper (RCP) coverage in China:

Rename assessments for European old corrugated containers (1.05) as European premium OCC

European OCC (1.05) is the grade standard set by the European Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI). Rules on the quality of imports of recovered paper introduced by the Chinese government in 2018 are stricter than this standard, however, meaning the designation European OCC (1.05) is no longer applicable to the type of European OCC currently allowed into China.

Fastmarkets RISI proposes changing the generic name of the grade to “European premium OCC.” This would cover material which has a minimum 95% corrugated board content and maximum 0.5% contaminants.

Fastmarkets RISI will undergo a consultation on this proposal, with the potential change to be launched on September 27.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by September 19, 2019.

