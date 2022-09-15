Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European OCC coverage in Southeast Asia – Consultation

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

To better reflect current market trading, Fastmarkets RISI proposes to adjust the specifications of assessments of old corrugated containers from Europe imported to Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

Currently Fastmarkets RISI assesses European old corrugated containers with a minimum board content of 90% (OCC 90/10).

In recent weeks, trade has focussed more on material with a minimum board content of 95% (OCC 95/5). There is currently a differential of about $5/tonne between the two. This follows regulatory changes in some countries in the region.

The change would potentially take place from February 7, 2020.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by January 31, indicating “European OCC to Asia” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for Asian RCP markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.

