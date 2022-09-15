COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Changes to European Pulp Price Coverage

To better reflect current market dynamics, RISI proposes to make the following changes to European pulp price coverage with effect from the New Year.

1) Tie European fluff pulp prices formally to the US fluff pulp price assessment published

in PPI Pulp & Paper Week (Price ID 171)

2) Discontinue price assessments for bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp, aspen

(Price ID 606).

When RISI launched assessments for European pulp in 2002 there was a significant difference in pricing between European and US fluff pulp. Over time, however, the market has consolidated and prices in the two regions are generally at parity.

Due to the relatively small size of the European market for bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp and paucity of market information, it is difficult to maintain reasonable assessments for this grade. In addition, the grade generally trades as a differential to BEK.

If you have questions or feedback about these proposed changes, please email pricing@risi.com by December 15th, 2018, mentioning “European pulp” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for Global pulp markets, please see here .