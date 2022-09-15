Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to European sack kraft paper coverage

September 15, 2022
By Anne Grimbert
Pricing notice

Following consultation with subscribers, Fastmarkets RISI has decided to reduce assessments for sack kraft in Europe to one price per quarter, ending the reporting of retroactive prices. This change will likely take place from July 2020.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure our price assessments best fit the markets we cover. Fastmarkets RISI has analyzed price trends over the last five years and believes the current liquidity and volatility in the European sack kraft market does not warrant retroactive monthly pricing. We consulted with market participants on this change between June 13 and September 27, 2019.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by January 31, 2020, mentioning “European sack kraft” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European sack kraft markets, please see here.

For other RISI coverage notes, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed