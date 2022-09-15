Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Italian kraftliner coverage

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

To better reflect diverging prices in the Italian kraftliner market, RISI is considering the following changes to its assessments.

Currently, assessments for unbleached kraftliner reflect CIF prices for imported paper at the lower end of the range and domestic free delivered prices at the higher end of the range. Going forward, RISI proposes only to reflect domestic free delivered prices in these assessments and to create new assessments for imported paper prices CIF to Italian ports.

The following three assessment series would be affected:

Unbleached kraftliner 175 g+ (price ID 50)

Unbleached kraftliner 150 g (price ID 449)

Unbleached kraftliner 125 g (price ID 450)

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European containerboard markets, please see

https://legacy.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/RISI_price_method_EU_packaging_10-2017.pdf.

Feedback on these proposed changes is requested by email before Dec 11th, 2017 at the following address: pricing@risi.com. RISI would also welcome feedback on its containerboard coverage in other European markets.

