COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Latin American Price Coverage

To offer better coverage of price developments in Latin America, RISI is proposing to increase the frequency of two assessment groups published in PPI Latin America.

Specifically, RISI proposes to make the following changes:

Increase the frequency of Brazil Boxboard assessments to once every two months from quarterly;

Increase the frequency of Mexican recovered paper assessments (domestic and imports) to monthly from once every two months.

These changes would take effect from January 2019.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com by December 20th, mentioning “Changes to Latin American Assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For related Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.