Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Latin American Price Coverage

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

To offer better coverage of price developments in Latin America, RISI is proposing to increase the frequency of two assessment groups published in PPI Latin America.

Specifically, RISI proposes to make the following changes:

  • Increase the frequency of Brazil Boxboard assessments to once every two months from quarterly;
  • Increase the frequency of Mexican recovered paper assessments (domestic and imports) to monthly from once every two months.

These changes would take effect from January 2019.
For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com by December 20th, mentioning “Changes to Latin American Assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For related Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed