COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Latin American Price Coverage – Final Decision

Following market consultation, RISI is pleased to confirm plans to increase the frequency of two assessment groups published in PPI Latin America.

Specifically, RISI proposes to make the following changes:

Increase the frequency of Brazil Boxboard assessments to once every two months from quarterly;

Increase the frequency of Mexican recovered paper assessments (domestic and imports) to monthly from once every two months.

These changes will take effect from January 2019.

RISI launched a market consultation on this change on Dec. 5, 2018. No objections were received.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “Changes to Latin American Assessments” in the subject line of the email.

