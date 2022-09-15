COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Changes to RISI’s Asian RCP Price Assessments

In light of China’s ban on imports of “unsorted” recyclables such as mixed paper, which took effect on December 31, 2017, RISI is considering the following changes to its recovered paper coverage in PPI Asia:

1) To discontinue assessments of the following grades delivered China:

- Mixed Paper & Board, from Japan (imports to China, net), (price ID 695)

- Mixed Paper & Board, sorted (1.02), imports to China, from Europe (net price), (price ID 692)

- Mixed paper (2 and 3), from US (imports to China, net price), (price ID 616)

- Old Newspapers (2.01), imports to China, from Europe (net price), (price ID 691)

At the same time, RISI seeks feedback on whether to launch new monthly assessments for Mixed Paper & Board and for Old Corrugated Containers delivered to Southeast Asia.

These changes may be necessary if imports of mixed paper to China drop significantly or even stop. In this case, RISI would be unable to maintain reasonable assessments of the value of mixed paper for delivery to China.

They would likely take effect from April 2018. RISI will communicate further on the timeline following consultation with stakeholders.

Please send comments to pricing@risi.com, indicating “Asian RCP Prices” in the subject line of the email, by the end of February 2018.

RISI will publish its final decision and timeline for any changes as soon as possible after this date.

In a related move, RISI is also consulting on changes to US RCP export prices published in PPI Pulp and Paper Week. For more information, please see here.