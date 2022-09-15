COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Russian containerboard coverage

RISI is launching an industry-wide consultation to ensure its Russian containerboard coverage best reflects qualities sold in Russia.

Currently RISI assesses the following containerboard grades in Russia:

Unbleached kraftliner, 125g

White-top kraftliner, 125g

Semi-chemical fluting,112 g

Testliner 2, 125g

Recycled fluting, 112g



Assessments are in rouble per tonne and reflect the price ex-works, excluding the usual 18% VAT. They are published on a quarterly basis, in the first month of each quarter.

As part of this consultation, we would like to hear from industry participants on the following issues:

Which grades are most commonly traded?

Which specification should be considered?

What is the preferred frequency of Russian containerboard assessments?



Please email your feedback to pricing@risi.com before Nov. 30th, 2017, mentioning “Russian Containerboard Consultation” in the subject line of the email.

The changes would take place in early 2018. For more information on RISI’s methodology for European containerboard markets, please see

https://legacy.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/RISI_price_method_EU_packaging_10-2017.pdf.