COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to Spanish paper and board price coverage

September 15, 2022
By Steven Sachoff
Pricing notice

As part of an ongoing effort to ensure our price assessments best fit the markets we cover, Fastmarkets RISI is seeking feedback on the frequency of Spain paper and board assessments.

Currently Fastmarkets RISI reports on prices in Spain once a quarter in April, July, October and December, providing price information for each month within the relevant quarter. We are seeking feedback on whether to remove the monthly detail and only provide one price per quarter or continue to provide retroactive interim data along with the quarterly price.

To respond to this proposal, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com by Sept. 30, 2019, mentioning “Spain assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European pulp and paper markets, please see here.

