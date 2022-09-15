COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Changes to UK Newsprint Coverage

RISI proposes the following changes to UK newsprint price coverage with effect from January 2018, to better reflect current market dynamics.

1) Discontinue price assessments for 48.8 g newsprint as this grade is used less

and less.

2) Consider a move to outright assessments of 40 g newsprint, which is gaining in use.

In the meantime, RISI will continue to assess the 40 g newsprint market based on a full-yield formula, using the 42.5 g price as a starting point.

No changes are proposed to the assessment methodology for 45g and 42.5g newsprint.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for European graphic paper markets, please see

https://legacy.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/RISI_price_method_Eur_graphic_9-2017.pdf.

Feedback on these proposed changes is requested by email at the following address pricing@risi.com before October 23, 2017. RISI would also welcome feedback on its newsprint coverage in other European markets.