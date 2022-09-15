Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed discontinuation of Japan and Korea Price Watch

September 15, 2022
By Nick ChangEditorPPI AsiaRISI
Pricing notice

Following market consultation, and as part of an ongoing rationalization of price coverage to focus on the most important, liquid markets, Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue quarterly prices for Japan and Korea published in PPI Asia with effect from the second quarter of 2020.

The last Japan price watch table will be published on March 15, 2020, and the last Korea price watch table will be published on March 22, 2020.

Fastmarkets RISI consulted on this change in December 2019 and January 2020. While we did receive a few emails asking us to retain these prices, we do not feel we can continue to provide information of the standard to which we aspire.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for Asia pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.

