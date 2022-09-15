COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed discontinuation of Japan and Korea Pricewatches

As part of an ongoing rationalization of price coverage to focus on the most important, liquid markets, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue quarterly prices for Japan and Korea published in PPI Asia.

The change would potentially take place from the second quarter of 2020. This means the last Japan price watch table would be published on March 15th, 2020, and the last Korea price watch table would be published on March 22nd, 2020.

To respond to this proposal, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Japan, Korea assessments” in the subject line of the email by January 31st, 2020.

For more information on RISI’s methodology for Asia pulp and paper markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here.