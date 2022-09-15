COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed introduction of 100% Recycled Linerboard and Medium price assessment

RISI is planning to introduce a new price series for 100% Recycled 42-lb Linerboard and 100% Recycled 23-lb Medium, East and West of the Rockies, in PPI Pulp & Paper Week‘s monthly Price Watch/Containerboard starting Mar. 17, 2017. The reason for this step is that recycled grades have become such a high percentage of containerboard consumption in the North American open independent market and almost all new industry capacity being added is based on 100% recycled fiber. P&PW has been publishing US market prices for the 100% recycled grades for several years now in the text of market review articles, but not in Price Watch. Please contact Will Mies at wmies@risi.com to provide your feedback about the proposed change by Mar. 1.