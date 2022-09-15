COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Name Change to China ONP Import Assessment - Consultation

SINGAPORE, Mar 1, 2018 (PPI Asia) – As part of a wider review of assessments of the price of imported recovered paper to China and other Asian countries, RISI proposes the following name change:

Old newspapers (6 and 8) from the US CIF main ports in China (Price ID 615) will be renamed Old newspapers (56). This reflects the change in classifications made by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) last year.

The change would not have a material effect on price levels. It would take effect from April 2018.

Please send comments to pricing@risi.com, indicating “China ONP Name Change” in the subject line of the email, by March 16, 2018.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.