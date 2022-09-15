Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed PILOT for new Linerboard and Medium price assessments

September 15, 2022
By Will Mies
Pricing notice

Following extensive market consultation, RISI will launch a PILOT project to explore the feasibility of new performance-based containerboard indices including both recycled and virgin containerboard. Participants of the pilot project will provide input on final scope and have access to all test results.

DRAFT specifications for new pilot indices can be found here: http://legacy.risiinfo.com/Marketing/Indices/US_Containerboard_Pilot-DRAFT.PDF

The initial proposal for new 100% recycled containerboard assessments will be paused to explore the alternative quality-based assessments.

Current 42-lb Kraftliner and 26-lb Semichemical Medium price assessments will continue to be published without interruption.

To inquire about the PILOT PROJECT, please contact Matt Graves at mgraves@risi.com

