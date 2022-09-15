Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed rationalization of Hardwood Kraft Pulp price assessments in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI Europe

September 15, 2022
By Bryan Smith
Pricing notice

The following proposals are minor in nature and will not have an effect on market levels or price history.

RISI will rationalize Hardwood Kraft Pulp price assessments published in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and PPI Europe:

  1. Remove Nordic Birch – Europe (CIF) and Eucalyptus (Brazil/Iberia)- Europe (CIF) prices from PPI Pulp & Paper Week

RISI currently maintains separate price series in two different publications, although the editors from both publications collaborate on price discovery. RISI now proposes to harmonize bleached hardwood kraft price assessments published in PPI Europe and PPW, and remove two redundant price series - Nordic birch and Eucalyptus (Brazil/Iberia) - from PPW. These price series in PPI Europe will remain unchanged and the adjustment will have no effect on specifications or price history.

  1. Remove Eucalyptus (euros) price from PPI Europe

RISI publishes the Eucalyptus price in PPI Europe in two currencies - USD and Euro. Prices are collected and published in USD, and also converted to Euro. In order to avoid confusion, RISI proposes to remove the converted Euro price from the newsletter and price database. This adjustment will have no effect on specifications or price history.

  1. Change destination from Northern to Europe for pulp prices in PPI Pulp & Paper Week

The current export prices published in PPW have evolved to reflect exports to Europe as opposed to specifically Northern Europe. To this effect, the specification will be changed to Europe. This adjustment will have no effect on price history.

RISI seeks stakeholder feedback about these proposed changes by September 16, 2016. If you have questions or would like additional information, please contact Bryan Smith bsmith@risi.com (PPW) or Steven Sachoff ssachoff@risi.com (PPI Europe).

