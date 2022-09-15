Coverage Note: Random Lengths International Planning to Retire Brazilian Plywood Prices

Random Lengths International is proposing to retire seven price assessments of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. The prices are expressed in both U.S. dollars per 1,000 square feet and in U.S. dollars per cubic meter, f.o.b. truck, U.S. Gulf and East Coast ports.

We have determined that buyers and sellers of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. now base prices off the published prices of Southern Pine plywood, f.o.b. U.S. mill. As a result, sources reporting prices and information for this segment of the U.S. import market have declined to the point that assessing these prices is no longer possible.

To comment or query on this proposed price guide change, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. The deadline for submitting comments on this proposed change is Friday, April 23.

