Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coverage Note: Random Lengths International Planning to Retire Brazilian Plywood Prices

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Random Lengths International is proposing to retire seven price assessments of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. The prices are expressed in both U.S. dollars per 1,000 square feet and in U.S. dollars per cubic meter, f.o.b. truck, U.S. Gulf and East Coast ports.

We have determined that buyers and sellers of Brazilian plywood exported to the U.S. now base prices off the published prices of Southern Pine plywood, f.o.b. U.S. mill. As a result, sources reporting prices and information for this segment of the U.S. import market have declined to the point that assessing these prices is no longer possible.

To comment or query on this proposed price guide change, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. The deadline for submitting comments on this proposed change is Friday, April 23.

To see other Random Lengths Coverage Notes, go to: http://www.rlpi.com/Coverage-Notes/

To see Random Lengths pricing methodologies and specification documents, go to: http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed