Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Coverage Note: Random Lengths to report AG 2x4 8-foot prices

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Random Lengths has made final its decision on reporting Appearance Grade 2x4 8-foot in certain species. Effective with the April 3, 2020 issue, prices of Appearance Grade 2x4 8-foot in Western S-P-F, Coast dry Douglas Fir, and Inland Hem-Fir will be added to the stud section on page 5 of the 14-page weekly report. This product will reflect premium grade stock, allowing for limited pencil wane.

These prices are being added after an extensive industry consultation found that a majority of the industry wants benchmark pricing for this sector of the market. An initial proposal to include Eastern S-P-F was dropped, after finding there was insufficient support from the industry to track this product in this species.

We would like to thank all who commented on these proposed changes both verbally and in writing.

For comments and queries, please email:
pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

For other Random Lengths Coverage Notes please see:

http://www.rlpi.com/Coverage-Notes/

For more information on Random Lengths assessment methodology, please see:

http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed