Coverage Note: Random Lengths undertaking open industry consultation, proposes a few changes to price guides

Random Lengths is inviting feedback from the industry on pricing methodologies for Random Lengths and Random Lengths International as part of its annual methodology review process.

In addition to the open consultation, we are proposing to add two Southern Pine MSR prices to the Lumber Price Guide, clarify a footnote in the shop and Mldg&Btr section of the lumber guide, and add a footnote to the Canadian plywood section of the Panel Price Guide.

The open consultation, for which we will take industry feedback through March 15, seeks to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) principles for price reporting agencies. This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications, and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for Random Lengths and Random Lengths International here: http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/

Please send responses in writing, preferably in electronic format, to the following address: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the respective subject heading Random Lengths, 2021, or Random Lengths International, 2021. Please specify whether your response is confidential. Input offered in confidence may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

Random Lengths will publish the outcome of the methodology review by April 5, including a summary of the feedback, with the exception of those marked as confidential. Any proposals to make material changes, discontinue or launch prices will involve a separate market consultation, the length of which will depend on how substantial changes may be.

Based on previous feedback and consultation with the industry, Random Lengths is now seeking feedback on whether to add Southern Pine MSR f.o.b. mill prices for 2400f 2x4 and 2x6 produced in the eastside zone. These prices would be published in the Structural Light Framing section of the lumber guide. Production of these two SYP items has increased, with each competing with MSR grades of other species in certain markets, including the Midwest.

In the shop and Mldg&Btr section of the lumber guide, we intend to clarify a footnote for Ponderosa Pine Moulding 1-5/16-inch (LCSD) and 1-9/16-inch (LCSE), indicating that reported prices for loadings of these items do not include 15-20% C&Btr.

In the panel guide, in the Canadian plywood section, we intend to add a footnoted adder for tongue-and-groove finishing for Spruce plywood, similar to the current footnote under the block of Canadian Douglas Fir plywood prices.

To comment or query on these proposed changes, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. The deadline for submitting comments in favor or not in favor of these proposed changes is March 15.

