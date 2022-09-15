COVERAGE NOTE: Rationalization of China Pulp coverage

As previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI will make the following change to its China pulp coverage with effect from September 27th, 2019:

We have increased the frequency of assessments of NBSK, imports from N.America and Scandinavia net (Price ID 1218) published in PPI Asia to weekly from bi-weekly;

to weekly from bi-weekly; We have begun publishing this price as a single point-price rather than a range;

World Pulp Monthly Table 5 will feature PPI Asia’s NBSK, Bleached Radiata Pine and Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft net price assessments.

These moves form part of a wider rationalization of Fastmarkets RISI China pulp price assessments. Currently we offer a number of assessments for Northern Bleached Softwood (NBSK) delivered China in PPI Pulp & Paper Week, PPI Asia, World Pulp Monthly Table 5 and UM Paper. We are proposing to rationalise this coverage and replace it with a single set of price assessments that would be used in all relevant publications. These price assessments will be net delivered prices including cost, insurance and freight.

In addition to the current changes, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to replace the Northern Bleached Softwood (NBSK) net delivered China assessment in PPI Pulp & Paper Week with the PPI Asia price assessment. The PPI Asia assessment would also replace UM Paper’s Northern Bleached Softwood (NBSK) delivered China import assessment.

Fastmarkets RISI has prepared a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to guide customers through the rationalization of China pulp assessments. To view the FAQs, please see here.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “Rationalization China Pulp” in the subject line of the email. Customers can also contact us at this email address to get historical comparisons.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.