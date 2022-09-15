Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

COVERAGE NOTE: Rationalization of Crow’s, Random Lengths Price Coverage

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

PORTLAND, OR, Oct. 10, 2018 (Crow’s) - Following RISI’s acquisition of Random Lengths earlier this year, Crow’s and Random Lengths will be merged by the end of Q1, 2019. Their respective core newsletters will be merged into single publications, with one respective Midweek, Lumber and Panel report.

RISI is seeking stakeholder feedback on preliminary plans through this Coverage Note.

RISI proposes to maintain all Random Lengths prices as currently published. RISI proposes to discontinue all Crow’s prices with the exception of:

  • Canadian OSB delivered Calgary, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Montreal, Atlantic (Price IDs 11157, 11164, 11167, 11168, 11171, 11174, 11175, 11178, 11181, 11182, 11185, 11188, 11189, 11192, 11195, 11196, 11603, 11610, 11614, 11622, 11628, 11636, 11642, 11649, 11653, 11661, 11667, 11674)
  • Canadian Sheathing (CSP and DFP) delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11197 to 11515 inclusive).
  • Ponderosa Pine, 5/4, S2S MLDG 1-5/16" (Price ID 10897)
  • Ponderosa Pine, 6/4, S2S MLDG 1-9/16" (Price ID 10904)
  • Radiata Pine 6/4 Blocks & Blanks (10918 and 10920)

For comments and to give feedback, please email pricing@risi.com noting “Crow’s, Random Lengths” in the subject-line of the email by Oct 31, 2018.

For other RISI Coverage Notes please see here.

For more information on RISI’s assessment methodology, please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed