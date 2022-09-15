COVERAGE NOTE: Rationalization of Crow’s, Random Lengths Price Coverage

PORTLAND, OR, Oct. 10, 2018 (Crow’s) - Following RISI’s acquisition of Random Lengths earlier this year, Crow’s and Random Lengths will be merged by the end of Q1, 2019. Their respective core newsletters will be merged into single publications, with one respective Midweek, Lumber and Panel report.

RISI is seeking stakeholder feedback on preliminary plans through this Coverage Note.

RISI proposes to maintain all Random Lengths prices as currently published. RISI proposes to discontinue all Crow’s prices with the exception of:

Canadian OSB delivered Calgary, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Montreal, Atlantic (Price IDs 11157, 11164, 11167, 11168, 11171, 11174, 11175, 11178, 11181, 11182, 11185, 11188, 11189, 11192, 11195, 11196, 11603, 11610, 11614, 11622, 11628, 11636, 11642, 11649, 11653, 11661, 11667, 11674)

Canadian Sheathing (CSP and DFP) delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11197 to 11515 inclusive).

Ponderosa Pine, 5/4, S2S MLDG 1-5/16" (Price ID 10897)

Ponderosa Pine, 6/4, S2S MLDG 1-9/16" (Price ID 10904)

Radiata Pine 6/4 Blocks & Blanks (10918 and 10920)

For comments and to give feedback, please email pricing@risi.com noting “Crow’s, Random Lengths” in the subject-line of the email by Oct 31, 2018.

