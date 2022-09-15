Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Rationalization of Crow’s, Random Lengths Price Coverage Finalized

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

PORTLAND, OR, Nov. 14, 2018 - After more than a month of seeking feedback on RISI’s acquisition of Random Lengths and its plans to merge the Crow’s and Random Lengths newsletters, this Coverage Note serves to inform all stakeholders that these plans have been made final.

The feedback we received broadly supported the proposed plan as it was initially published on October 10, 2018. By the end of Q1, 2019, Random Lengths and Crow’s will be merged into a new offering combining the strengths of both services. This will include single publications for the midweek, lumber, panel, and weekly report.

RISI will maintain all Random Lengths prices as currently published, while discontinuing all Crow’s prices with the following exceptions:

  • Canadian OSB delivered Calgary, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Montreal, Atlantic (Price IDs 11157, 11164, 11167, 11168, 11171, 11174, 11175, 11178, 11181, 11182, 11185, 11188, 11189, 11192, 11195, 11196, 11603, 11610, 11614, 11622, 11628, 11636, 11642, 11649, 11653, 11661, 11667, 11674)
  • Canadian Sheathing (CSP and DFP) delivered Vancouver, Calgary/Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Maritimes (Price IDs 11197 to 11515 inclusive).
  • Ponderosa Pine, 5/4, S2S MLDG 1-5/16" (Price ID 10897)
  • Ponderosa Pine, 6/4, S2S MLDG 1-9/16" (Price ID 10904)
  • Radiata Pine 6/4 Blocks & Blanks (10918 and 10920)

To all stakeholders who took the time and effort to comment on the proposed merger, your input has been helpful and much appreciated.

