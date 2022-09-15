Coverage Note: Renaming Coverage Notes as Pricing Notices

To align our terminology with other parts of the Fastmarkets business, Fastmarkets RISI, Fastmarkets FOEX and Random Lengths will rename our “Coverage Notes” as “Pricing Notices” with effect from March 31, 2021.

Historical notes will still contain the term “Coverage Notes,” however, future notes will be labeled “Pricing Notice” and the relevant section on our websites will also switch to using this term. In addition, in the Fastmarkets RISI portal, we are working to make sure customers can find all historical notes whether they search for “Coverage Notes” or “Pricing Notice.”

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

To see other Random Lengths Coverage Notes, go to:

http://www.rlpi.com/Coverage-Notes/

To see Random Lengths pricing methodologies and specification documents, go to:

http://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/