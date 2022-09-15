Coverage Note: Revision to Lumber Weekly Price Changes Table November 24, 2020

The Lumber Weekly Price Changes table in the Random Lengths Lumber Market Report transmitted by email and uploaded to the RISI portal dated Tuesday November 24, 2020, file LBR_48_2020.pdf was not updated from the previous week.

The LBR_48_2020.pdf has been revised as of 11/25/2020, and is being retransmitted to all Lumber Market Report PDF subscribers. Also, it has been uploaded and is available on the RISI portal at:

https://www.risiinfo.com/ic/pubs/reports

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com

To see other Random Lengths Coverage Notes, go to:

https://www.rlpi.com/Coverage-Notes/

To see Random Lengths pricing methodologies and specification documents, go to:

https://www.rlpi.com/Methodology/