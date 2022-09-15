Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: Standardization of unit and currency names in IC and mobile app

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

As part of our ongoing effort to provide consistent and reliable information for the forest products markets, Fastmarkets RISI has standardized unit and currency labels in the Intelligence Center and Fastmarkets RISI mobile app.

As part of this process, the following unit and currency label changes have been made:

M3 becomes cbm

MSF becomes msf

MBF becomes mbf

RMB becomes CNY

RL becomes BRL

C$ becomes CAD

Unit and currency labels in individual newsletters will remain as before.

If you have comments or queries, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes, please see here

