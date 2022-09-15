COVERAGE NOTE: Update on Fastmarkets RISI plans to launch transaction price assessments for European cartonboard

After further consultation with stakeholders, Fastmarkets RISI has decided not to include white-lined chipboard (GD3) in its plans to launch new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard.

On October 8, Fastmarkets RISI confirmed plans to launch new transaction price assessments for European cartonboard with effect from January 2021. The new assessments will be for coated duplex board (GC2) and white-lined chipboard (GD2) in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK.

They will run in parallel with the existing assessments for six months. During this time, a fixed differential established at the launch will be applied between the two assessments.

Fastmarkets RISI will discontinue the current price assessment series for these grades from July 2021.

The new assessments will be based on the following specs:

Coated duplex (GC2)/folding boxboard

Quantity: min 20mt/full truckload

Basis weight: 270-280 g

Thickness/Caliper: 475-500

Taber 15⁰ CD: 10.8-13.1

Moisture content: 8-8.5%

ISO Brightness: +/- 85%

Locations: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK

Incoterm: Free delivered to the buyer’s facility

Unit: Tonne

Currency: Euro, GBP (UK only)

White-lined chipboard (GD2)

Quantity: min. 20mt/full truckload

Basis weight: 300 g

Thickness/Caliper: 390-410

Taber 15⁰ CD: 5.5-6

Moisture content: 8-8.5%

ISO Brightness: 79-82%

Locations: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK

Incoterm: Free delivered to the buyer’s facility

Unit: Tonne

Currency: Euro, GBP (UK only)

Fastmarkets RISI has produced a set of Frequently Asked Questions to accompany the launch of the new assessments. These can be found here.

For queries or comments, please contact pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

To view Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for European packaging paper and board please see here.

For more Fastmarkets RISI Coverage Notes, please see here.