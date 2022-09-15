COVERAGE NOTE: UPDATE on introduction of 100% Recycled Linerboard and Medium price assessment

Due to the volume of valuable feedback received from market stakeholders, RISI has extended the proposed deadline for feedback and the launch-date for the new 100% Recycled Linerboard and Medium assessments. Market stakeholders can submit feedback until March 31, 2017, and RISI will announce the new launch date by April 28, 2017.

Please contact Will Mies at wmies@risi.com to provide your feedback about the proposed change by March 31, 2017.