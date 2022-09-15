COVERAGE NOTE: US Pulp - Spot Price Assessments

RISI’s long standing spot price assessments for North American softwood and hardwood pulp will be featured in PPI Pulp & Paper Week Price Watch tables and World Pulp Monthly Table 5 starting on July 28, 2017.

Spot prices will continue to be published as ranges twice per month in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and now will also be published as point-prices in the World Pulp Monthly Table 5 on the second-to-last business day of every month.

For more information about RISI’s Pulp Price Assessments: http://www.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/Pulp_Spot_Prices_Assessment_Guide.pdf