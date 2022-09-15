Methodology Contact us Login

COVERAGE NOTE: US Pulp - Spot Price Assessments

September 15, 2022
By Irina Van den Neste
Pricing notice

RISI’s long standing spot price assessments for North American softwood and hardwood pulp will be featured in PPI Pulp & Paper Week Price Watch tables and World Pulp Monthly Table 5 starting on July 28, 2017.

Spot prices will continue to be published as ranges twice per month in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and now will also be published as point-prices in the World Pulp Monthly Table 5 on the second-to-last business day of every month.

For more information about RISI’s Pulp Price Assessments: http://www.risiinfo.com/Marketing/NMP/indices_methodology/Pulp_Spot_Prices_Assessment_Guide.pdf

