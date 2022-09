To our readers:

PPI Pulp & Paper Week pricing for US recovered paper has been delayed due to a technical error. They were to be published at 3 PM ET. These prices will be published as soon as possible. They are for the domestic market as well as exports to China, India, and Asia.

P&PW and RISI regret this inconvenience.

Sincerely,

Greg Rudder

Editor, PPI Pulp & Paper Week, RISI

grudder@risi.com